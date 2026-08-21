About the program

All Things Considered has had a weekend edition since the 1970s. It is the same program as the weekday one in method, with reporting from NPR correspondents and interviews with the people in the story, and different in pace, because the weekend news cycle allows for work that took longer than a day to make.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs All Things Considered on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. It is how the weekend catches up with the week.