Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats is a series of conversations that explore the culture of Omaha and aims to tell the stories of the interesting people active in the city. Featured guests include artists, musicians, comedians, filmmakers, politicians, business owners, and more.Riverside Chats is produced at KIOS Omaha Public Radio. Listen on 91.5 FM on Mondays at noon! The show is always available on all your favorite audio streaming apps. If you are interested in being a featured guest on Riverside Chats and have some kind of project, business, issue, or local connection you would be interested in discussing, email us at podcasts@aksarbencreative.com.

Omaha Cartoonist Jeffrey Koterba Discusses Lengthy Career, Future of Cartooning

KIOS | By Courtney Bierman
Published September 27, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT
Jeffrey Koterba is a political cartoonist and author whose work has run in more than 800 newspapers across the country. Koterba discusses the current state of journalism and the importance of satire in today’s climate.

After more than three decades working for the Omaha World Herald, Koterba was laid off by the newspaper in September of last year. He was one of few ramining full-time newspaper cartoonists. Today, you can find Koterba's work on Patreon.

