Omaha Cartoonist Jeffrey Koterba Discusses Lengthy Career, Future of Cartooning
Jeffrey Koterba is a political cartoonist and author whose work has run in more than 800 newspapers across the country. Koterba discusses the current state of journalism and the importance of satire in today’s climate.
After more than three decades working for the Omaha World Herald, Koterba was laid off by the newspaper in September of last year. He was one of few ramining full-time newspaper cartoonists. Today, you can find Koterba's work on Patreon.