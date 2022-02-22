Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
Omaha Streetcar a Sign of Economic Development and Improved Urban Living, Scott Dobbe Explains
Scott Dobbe, Executive Director of Omaha By Design, is an architect with a vision as expansive as the city. He has been working with the streetcar advocates group for around five years. In response to recent announcements, Scott chatted with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local feature about how the new Omaha streetcar will figure into the larger design landscape of the city, and how transportation and economic development can improve the urban core of Omaha.