© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Omaha Streetcar a Sign of Economic Development and Improved Urban Living, Scott Dobbe Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published February 22, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST
Omaha Streetcar Concept
MPH-JAH
/

Scott Dobbe, Executive Director of Omaha By Design, is an architect with a vision as expansive as the city. He has been working with the streetcar advocates group for around five years. In response to recent announcements, Scott chatted with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local feature about how the new Omaha streetcar will figure into the larger design landscape of the city, and how transportation and economic development can improve the urban core of Omaha.

Scott Dobbe-2.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

Tags

Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localOmaha StreetcarKIOS News
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan