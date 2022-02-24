MICAH House Providing Shelter/Support to Hundreds of Families Annually, Kayla Terrillion Explains

Since 1986, the MICAH House has provided a safe and nurturing environment with support services for families and individuals experiencing the crisis of homelessness. As the years have passed, MICAH House has added and expanded their service offerings.

Kayla Terrillion is a Child Program Specialist at MICHAH House and she took the time to share with Mike Hogan at KIOS-FM the programs she has either started or grown during her tenure. Including a rather robust troop of Girl Scouts!

More information can be found at https://www.themicahhouse.org/