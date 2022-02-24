© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live and Local
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

MICAH House Providing Shelter/Support to Hundreds of Families Annually, Kayla Terrillion Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published February 24, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST
Since 1986, the MICAH House has provided a safe and nurturing environment with support services for families and individuals experiencing the crisis of homelessness. As the years have passed, MICAH House has added and expanded their service offerings.

Kayla Terrillion is a Child Program Specialist at MICHAH House and she took the time to share with Mike Hogan at KIOS-FM the programs she has either started or grown during her tenure. Including a rather robust troop of Girl Scouts!

More information can be found at https://www.themicahhouse.org/

