BBB Is About More Than Just Complaints, Josh Planos Explains Some of the Programs Available For All
The overall mission of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is to be the leader in advancing marketplace trust. They complete this mission through vetting, reporting, and monitoring business activities through a variety of information collection methods.
As Josh Planos, Director of Public Relations & Communications for the BBB Serving Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas Plains & SW Iowa, explains to Mike Hogan in this “Live & Local” interview, the BBB has numerous functions. The BBB is a place to make sure a business has a good reputation, it is also a resource to discover the types of fraud of which one should be aware (the BBB Scam Tracker), and they help resolve customer/business disputes, plus they have programs and scholarships for students. They also have numerous resources to help businesses to be successful.
More information and resources can be found at www.BBBinc.org.