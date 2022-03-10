Girl Scouts So Much More Than Cookies, Wendy Hamilton Explains artVenture, STEM, and More on KIOS-FM

To bring the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to life, activities are led by girls, feature cooperative learning, and highlight learning by doing. Girls come up with their own ideas, build teams and experience the joy of making a positive impact. The program revolves around the Girl Scout Leadership Experience—a collection of activities and experiences girls have as they earn badges, sell cookies, go on exciting trips, explore the outdoors, create Take Action projects that make a difference and more.

One if the unique projects that is only available at Girl Scouts Nebraska is artVenture. This special program matches small groups of Girl Scouts with professional artists for a collaborative, arts education experience. Working as a team, from conception to completion, artists and girls create original artwork that is sold at the artVenture silent auction. Additionally, professional artists submit their own works of art into the auction, creating an even more spectacular, high-quality art event.

Wendy Hamilton, Chief Development Officer - Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, was on the “Live & Local” program to explain the event. Saturday, March 19, 2022 starting with the VIP Preview Party from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Omaha, Downtown/Old Market an evening of fun, celebration, and a chance to grow the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska program with the funds raised kicks off. The main event happens from 7:00-10:00 p.m.

Wendy also talks about how Girl Scouts is a way of life that brings out the best in girls, even in the most challenging of times. While girls are learning about science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); the outdoors; entrepreneurship; and important life skills, they’re also discovering new ways to make your family and community stronger, kinder, and better for everyone. Plus, Girl Scouts is FUN!

More information on the artVenture event and Girl Scouts can be found at the links below:

https://girlscoutsnebraska.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/artVenture2022/tabid/1280637/Default.aspx

https://www.girlscoutsnebraska.org/