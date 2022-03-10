© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Live and Local
KIOS News

Girl Scouts So Much More Than Cookies, Wendy Hamilton Explains artVenture, STEM, and More on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 10, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST
Girls Scouts-2.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

To bring the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to life, activities are led by girls, feature cooperative learning, and highlight learning by doing. Girls come up with their own ideas, build teams and experience the joy of making a positive impact. The program revolves around the Girl Scout Leadership Experience—a collection of activities and experiences girls have as they earn badges, sell cookies, go on exciting trips, explore the outdoors, create Take Action projects that make a difference and more.

One if the unique projects that is only available at Girl Scouts Nebraska is artVenture. This special program matches small groups of Girl Scouts with professional artists for a collaborative, arts education experience. Working as a team, from conception to completion, artists and girls create original artwork that is sold at the artVenture silent auction. Additionally, professional artists submit their own works of art into the auction, creating an even more spectacular, high-quality art event.

Wendy Hamilton, Chief Development Officer - Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, was on the “Live & Local” program to explain the event. Saturday, March 19, 2022 starting with the VIP Preview Party from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Omaha, Downtown/Old Market an evening of fun, celebration, and a chance to grow the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska program with the funds raised kicks off. The main event happens from 7:00-10:00 p.m.

Wendy also talks about how Girl Scouts is a way of life that brings out the best in girls, even in the most challenging of times. While girls are learning about science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); the outdoors; entrepreneurship; and important life skills, they’re also discovering new ways to make your family and community stronger, kinder, and better for everyone. Plus, Girl Scouts is FUN!

More information on the artVenture event and Girl Scouts can be found at the links below:

https://girlscoutsnebraska.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/artVenture2022/tabid/1280637/Default.aspx

https://www.girlscoutsnebraska.org/

Girls Scouts-3.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

Tags

Live and Local KIOS News"Live & Local"live and localGirl ScoutsNewsfundraiser
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan