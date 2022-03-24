Michael Cavanaugh Comes to Omaha Symphony - Talks Broadway, Billy Joel, and More on KIOS-FM

Handpicked by Billy Joel to star on Broadway in the musical Movin’ Out, Michael Cavanaugh shares that story and many others with Mike Hogan on this installment of “Live & Local.”

Michael is joining the Omaha Symphony for “The Music of Billy Joel starring Michael Cavanaugh” on Friday and Saturday (the 25th and 26th) at The Holland Center. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. and more information is available here: https://www.omahasymphony.org/concerts/tribute-to-billy-joel

