Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Michael Cavanaugh Comes to Omaha Symphony - Talks Broadway, Billy Joel, and More on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 24, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT
Handpicked by Billy Joel to star on Broadway in the musical Movin’ Out, Michael Cavanaugh shares that story and many others with Mike Hogan on this installment of “Live & Local.”

Michael is joining the Omaha Symphony for “The Music of Billy Joel starring Michael Cavanaugh” on Friday and Saturday (the 25th and 26th) at The Holland Center. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. and more information is available here: https://www.omahasymphony.org/concerts/tribute-to-billy-joel

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
