KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
KIOS News

Get the Keys to The Castle, Explore Rich History, Enjoy Great Food/Drink-Keith Hart Invites on KIOS

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published April 22, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT
Joslyn Castle-1.PNG

Joslyn Castle & Gardens serves as a physical reminder of the immense philanthropic legacies of its original residents, George and Sarah Joslyn. The Joslyns believed, "the possession of great wealth is a great trust and obligation."

As stewards of their home and their legacies, Joslyn Castle & Gardens provides opportunities for the modern community to connect with the founders through historical, educational, and cultural programming for the community. The programming calendar offers unique engagements with theater, art, history, nature, music, architecture, literary arts, and more.

In addition to cultural programming, Joslyn Castle & Gardens offers regularly scheduled public tours, rental opportunities for private and business events, and a free public green space in the heart of Midtown Omaha. Oh, and they have events…Lots of events!

Keith Hart, Manager of Programs at Joslyn Castle talked to Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about several different recurring and one-time events that are currently on the calendar. Next up on the docket, a popular program called “Joslyn Castle Unlocked,” held on May 7th at 5:30 p.m. Keith talks about how guests will bel able to tour all over the castle, including some usually “off limits” areas!

There’s a lot of fun, enjoyment, and just a bit of learning that may happen on a visit to the castle!

More information can be found at https://joslyncastle.com/.

Joslyn Castle-3.PNG

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
