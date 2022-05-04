Kids Can Celebrates “Can Do” Accomplishments, CEO Robert Patterson Explains on KIOS-FM

At Kids Can Community Center, the mission is to educate, engage, and inspire children through early childhood care and out-of-school experiences. Founded in 1908 as the Social Settlement Association of Omaha, they changed our name to Kids Can Community Center to better reflect our vision for children and families in the Omaha community.

CEO Robert Patterson chatted with Mike Hogan on KIOS’ “Live & Local” about the Can Do Awards on May 5th. During this conversation, Robert discusses the awards, what they mean to the honorees, and the great work that the Kids Can Community Center does.

More information can be found at https://kidscan.org/.