© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Kids Can Celebrates “Can Do” Accomplishments, CEO Robert Patterson Explains on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 4, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT
Kids Can-1.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

At Kids Can Community Center, the mission is to educate, engage, and inspire children through early childhood care and out-of-school experiences. Founded in 1908 as the Social Settlement Association of Omaha, they changed our name to Kids Can Community Center to better reflect our vision for children and families in the Omaha community.

CEO Robert Patterson chatted with Mike Hogan on KIOS’ “Live & Local” about the Can Do Awards on May 5th. During this conversation, Robert discusses the awards, what they mean to the honorees, and the great work that the Kids Can Community Center does.

More information can be found at https://kidscan.org/.

Kids Can-2.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

Tags

Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsGeneral Newskids can
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan