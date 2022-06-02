From Anthropology to Zoology, Loess Hills Prairie Seminar Has It All! Glenn Pollock Chats on KIOS-FM

The Loess Hills Seminar began in 1977 with a group of approximately 25 people who wanted to study the unique characteristics of this special area. To get an accurate feeling of the “Hills,” and preserve the delicate ecology the group backpacked into the interior for the first seminar. Since then the increased number of participants has necessitated a more convenient location. The original idea of preserving the “back to nature” concept of the seminar however, is still a major goal of the organizers. The seminar is June 3rd through the 5th.

Glenn Pollack is one of the seminar organizers. On the “Live & Local” program, he explained to Mike Hogan how it works, why this area of the country is so important, and how people can participate.

More information can be found at https://www.loesshillsprairieseminar.com/.