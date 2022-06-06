Big Brothers/Big Sisters Make Big Difference in the Lives of Youth, Olga Navedo Explains on KIOS-FM

MPH-JAH /

For more than 60 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is the ability to succeed and thrive in life. As a donor and volunteer supported organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 7 through 21, throughout the Omaha/Council Bluffs metro area. They develop positive friendships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people.

And then there’s more! In addition to the two levels of mentoring, there are also “Big Couples” to go along with the other “Bigs” who volunteer in the organization. And there is rental assistance for families, too!

Olga Navedo is a Big Sister in the program and the Latino Mentoring Coordinator. She joined Mike Hogan to talk about the program, how rewarding it has been for her, how people can get involved, and a whole lot more.

There is a lot of information available, and it can be found at this website: https://www.bbbsomaha.org/.