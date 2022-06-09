© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

River City Mixed Chorus Ends Season With "Love Out Loud," Barron Breland Explains Why on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published June 9, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT
River City Mixed Chorus has their season finale at 7:00 on June 11th at the Holland Center. Featuring more than 100 singers and a full instrumental combo, attendees will hear beloved songs from Broadway, film, and traditional choral works. Musical selections include contemporary and timeless tunes from Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman, Westside Story, Sting’s “Fields of Gold” and music from the well-known late Stephan Sondheim.

Artistic Director Barron Breland took some time with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program to review the season and look forward to this one show performance to cap off a return to live choral interaction!

More information can be found at https://rcmc.org/.

