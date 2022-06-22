© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Joslyn Castle's “Architecture on Tap” Kicks Off, Board Member Kelli Bello Explains on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published June 22, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT
Joslyn Castle-1.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

Joslyn Castle & Gardens invites you to join them for Architecture on Tap which is a complimentary happy hour lecture series highlighting four diverse and historic neighborhoods: Joslyn Castle/Gold Coast, Hanscom Park, the Near North Side, and Little Bohemia.

Joslyn Castle board member Kelli Bello joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the program and share her favorite neighborhoods.

More information can be found at https://joslyncastle.com/events/special-events/architecture-on-tap.html.

