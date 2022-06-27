© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Free Symphony Show Celebrates Our Military, Our City, and Our Ship-The USS Omaha…Gary Gates Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published June 27, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Omaha Symphony-2.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

The Maestro, Ankush Kumar Bahl is conducting the Omaha Symphony Orchestra during a spectacular July 4th Symphony concert in the new Gene Leahy Mall. This concert will feature a salute to our military. The orchestra will perform beloved American patriotic favorites including Williams’ “Summon the Heroes,” Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever,” and Bernstein’s “Overture to West Side Story.” Notable guest performers will include Camille Metoyer Moten who will perform hits from the American Songbook and vocal ensemble Resonance followed by a spectacular July 4th fireworks display set to Tchaikovsky’s explosive and stirring “1812 Overture!”

All of this will be free of charge to the public, as it is sponsored by the USS Omaha Commissioning Committee. The chairman of that committee is Gary Gates and he took a few minutes with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the huge event as well as the important, ongoing job the committee has undertaken after the commission and launch of the USS Omaha.

More information about this free to the public concert can be found at https://www.omahasymphony.org/riverfront-opening-celebration.

Tags

Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsGeneral Newsomaha symphonygene leahy mall
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan