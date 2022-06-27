Free Symphony Show Celebrates Our Military, Our City, and Our Ship-The USS Omaha…Gary Gates Explains

The Maestro, Ankush Kumar Bahl is conducting the Omaha Symphony Orchestra during a spectacular July 4th Symphony concert in the new Gene Leahy Mall. This concert will feature a salute to our military. The orchestra will perform beloved American patriotic favorites including Williams’ “Summon the Heroes,” Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever,” and Bernstein’s “Overture to West Side Story.” Notable guest performers will include Camille Metoyer Moten who will perform hits from the American Songbook and vocal ensemble Resonance followed by a spectacular July 4th fireworks display set to Tchaikovsky’s explosive and stirring “1812 Overture!”

All of this will be free of charge to the public, as it is sponsored by the USS Omaha Commissioning Committee. The chairman of that committee is Gary Gates and he took a few minutes with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the huge event as well as the important, ongoing job the committee has undertaken after the commission and launch of the USS Omaha.

More information about this free to the public concert can be found at https://www.omahasymphony.org/riverfront-opening-celebration.