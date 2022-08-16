22nd “Lunch For The Girls” on 9/1/22-Roberta Wilhelm & Author Lacy Lamar Discuss on "Live & Local"

Inspiring all girls to be “strong, smart and bold,” Girls Inc. Omaha serves hundreds of girls every day. Each girl is able to create a vision for a bright, healthy future; then Girls Inc. Omaha provides the experiences and opportunities to help her get there. No potential left on the table!

Thursday, September 1st from 11:30am - 1:00pm at the CHI Health Center Omaha (455 N. 10th St.) it is the 22nd annual Lunch for the Girls! This year’s luncheon will feature New York Times Best-Selling Authors and Omaha natives Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar, co-authors of the book “You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey (Crazy Stories about Racism).”

Executive Director of Girls Inc. Omaha, Roberta Wilhelm and Lacy Lamar joined Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program to discuss this organization, how important it is to be a mentor to girls, and to invite everyone to join the lunch event.

More information on this event can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-lunch-for-the-girls-registration-360457838097.

And information on Girls Inc. Omaha is available at https://girlsincomaha.org/.