Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Say ‘Goodbye’ to OPL’s Dale Clark Main Library With Graffiti, Fun, And More-Emily Getzschman on KIOS

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published August 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT
As Omaha Public Library (OPL) prepares for the closure of W. Dale Clark Main Library, 215 S. 15th St., the community is invited to join in a farewell celebration on Saturday, August 20, 2-4 p.m.

During the farewell party, participants will have the opportunity to explore artifacts and memorabilia associated with the library. There will be a special storytime, a scavenger hunt, and coloring sheets for children. All ages are encouraged to share their favorite memories of Main Library, make a commemorative button, take a behind-the-scenes tour, and leave their mark by signing designated walls of the building. OPL will host performances by Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason and local musician Jessica Hanson.

Emily Getzschman, Marketing Manager for the Omaha Public Library, chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about this event. More information about this free event is available at https://omaha.bibliocommons.com/events/62d840fc0685eb4200c7322c.

