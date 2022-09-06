CUES Helps Kids, Now You Can Help CUES on Sept 14th – Ruth Henneman Explains on "Live & Local"

CUES was formed in 1975 as a reaction to changes in the North Omaha - Sacred Heart School neighborhood. As more and more Sacred Heart parishioners left their north Omaha neighborhood, the parish could no longer provide significant financial support to the school. Community business leaders came together and formed CUES, a separate 501c3, to solicit support from corporations and foundations to assist Sacred Heart School.

In 2012, the CUES Board addressed a community need once again, and responded to support other neighborhood parish schools facing closure, adding All Saints and Holy Name Schools to the CUES funding mission.

CUES has and continues to focus on elementary education Pre-Kindergarten to 8th grade. 100 percent of their children qualify for free & reduced lunch. They provide tuition assistance to every child who needs it; no child is turned away.

Ruth Henneman, CUES Chief Development Officer chatted with Mike Hogan about the program and an upcoming fundraiser. The second annual “Tee It Up for CUES Schools” event at Top Golf takes place Sept. 14! All proceeds will help these children in need.