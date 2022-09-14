OPSProud-Day 3-Brand New School Opens, Staff in Full Gear, Kids Show Pride, Thomas Lee Tells How

It’s Day 3 of the annual #OPSProud Week celebration. All this week, “Live & Local” is speaking with some of the staff at Omaha Public Schools who have a daily impact on providing the education this community needs and shaping the lives of our kids.

Thomas Lee, the Principal at the brand new Westview High School talks with Mike Hogan about the process to build, staff, and open a new school plus the true pride that these students have in this school from which they will someday be the inaugural graduates.

This week will be a time of celebration, open houses, and a chance for everyone affiliated with Omaha Public Schools to show how proud they are.

More information on people making a difference can be found at www.ops.org/districtnews.