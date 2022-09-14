© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

#OPSProud-Day 3-Brand New School Opens, Staff in Full Gear, Kids Show Pride, Thomas Lee Tells How

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published September 14, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT
OPSProud-1.JPG
-
/

It’s Day 3 of the annual #OPSProud Week celebration. All this week, “Live & Local” is speaking with some of the staff at Omaha Public Schools who have a daily impact on providing the education this community needs and shaping the lives of our kids.

Thomas Lee, the Principal at the brand new Westview High School talks with Mike Hogan about the process to build, staff, and open a new school plus the true pride that these students have in this school from which they will someday be the inaugural graduates.

This week will be a time of celebration, open houses, and a chance for everyone affiliated with Omaha Public Schools to show how proud they are.

More information on people making a difference can be found at www.ops.org/districtnews.

OPS-Thomas Lee.JPG
-
/
Thomas Lee, Principal of the newly opened Westview High School

Tags

Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsGeneral NewsOPSOmaha Public Schools
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan