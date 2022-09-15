OPSProud-Day 4-Award-Winning Staff Member Susan Christopherson Talks About Students Winning Awards

All this week, “Live & Local” has been speaking with some of the staff at Omaha Public Schools who have a daily impact on providing the education this community needs and shaping the lives of our kids. Today is no exception.

Susan Christopherson, Chief Academic Officer at Omaha Public Schools spoke with Mike Hogan about all the high quality programs that are available across the district and how students are given the opportunity to participate in any program. Susan also discussed how some of these programs have won awards.

This week will be a time of celebration, open houses, and a chance for everyone affiliated with Omaha Public Schools to show how proud they are.

More information on people making a difference can be found at www.ops.org/districtnews.