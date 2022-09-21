STEM Takes Flight This Saturday at Millard Airport, Hague Howey Explains on KIOS-FM’s "Live & Local"

Saturday, September 24th, 2022, is Aviation STEM Day! This event is happening at Millard Airport, Omaha, NE. Aviation STEM Day Omaha offers young adults a venue showcasing opportunities in a variety of aspects of aviation, motivating them to select, seek, and dream their possible path through education to a rewarding career.

Hague Howey, VP Aviation at stemAHA joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the STEM opportunities as well as the opportunities for young people to be involved in all things aviation. The youth have even built a functioning aircraft!

More information about the event or stemAHA can be found at www.AviationstemAha.org