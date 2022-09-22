Different From Biden’s Student Loan Plan, NAM’s Hannah Young Reveals Total Loan Forgiveness Solution

The U.S. Department of Education recently announced it has approved more than $10 billion in debt relief for over 175,000 borrowers through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program is designed to forgive the federal student loans of public service workers, such as teachers, nurses, veterans, government employees and others dedicated to serving their country. However, for too long the program has been inaccessible to most borrowers.

The Nonprofit Association of the Midlands (NAM), which supports hundreds of nonprofits across Nebraska and southwest Iowa, recently hosted a student loan forgiveness webinar with the Student Borrower Protection Center (SBPC).

Hannah Young, NAM’s Public Policy and Communications Manager, says that individuals seeking loan forgiveness are encouraged to take action before the October 31st deadline. She chatted with Mike Hogan about how the program works, who may be eligible for total loan forgiveness, and why NAM is involved.

More information about the program can be found at https://forgivemystudentdebt.org/.

Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about NAM can be found at https://www.nonprofitam.org/