Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Broadway Comes To The Omaha Symphony, Scott Coulter Discusses His Return To Omaha On KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published October 3, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT
A celebration of the best of Broadway is at the Holland Center this weekend! Broadway Blockbusters presents the biggest songs from history’s iconic musicals, Phantom of the Opera, Annie, Jersey Boys, The Sound of Music, and Chicago, CATS, The Lion King, A Chorus Line and more!...Yes, there’s more!

Saturday, October 8th and Sunday, October 9th the Holland Center will be filled with the sounds of history. Four singers join the Omaha Symphony for this night to remember. And one of them, Scott Coulter, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss this show, musicals, and the pure joy that comes from enjoying these extraordinary pieces of music.

More information and tickets can be found at https://www.omahasymphony.org/concerts/broadway-blockbusters.

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan