Broadway Comes To The Omaha Symphony, Scott Coulter Discusses His Return To Omaha On KIOS-FM

A celebration of the best of Broadway is at the Holland Center this weekend! Broadway Blockbusters presents the biggest songs from history’s iconic musicals, Phantom of the Opera, Annie, Jersey Boys, The Sound of Music, and Chicago, CATS, The Lion King, A Chorus Line and more!...Yes, there’s more!

Saturday, October 8th and Sunday, October 9th the Holland Center will be filled with the sounds of history. Four singers join the Omaha Symphony for this night to remember. And one of them, Scott Coulter, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss this show, musicals, and the pure joy that comes from enjoying these extraordinary pieces of music.

More information and tickets can be found at https://www.omahasymphony.org/concerts/broadway-blockbusters.