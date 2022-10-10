© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

She’s Baaaaack! The Always Hilarious Paula Poundstone Returns to Omaha and Also “Live & Local!”

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published October 10, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT
Paula Poundstone is known for her smart, observational humor and a spontaneous wit that has become the stuff of legend. Time magazine, in the March 2020 “Best of” issue, listed Paula’s HBO special, Cats, Cops and Stuff as one of The 5 Funniest Stand-Up Specials Ever. Paula can be heard weekly as the host of the comedy podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone and as a regular panelist on NPR’s comedy news quiz, Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!

And Paula is returning to Omaha! Thursday, October 13, 7:30 p.m. at the Holland Music Club in the Holland Center. She was also kind enough to spend some time with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” being very funny.

More information on the show and on Paula herself can be found at https://ticketomaha.com/Productions/paula-poundstone_2022?fbclid=IwAR3VdFouR6p357ar5esr9TJAbYELmXDXRK8MebEt5TzsPRqXp5w9iJ8-eic

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
