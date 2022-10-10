She’s Baaaaack! The Always Hilarious Paula Poundstone Returns to Omaha and Also “Live & Local!”

Paula Poundstone is known for her smart, observational humor and a spontaneous wit that has become the stuff of legend. Time magazine, in the March 2020 “Best of” issue, listed Paula’s HBO special, Cats, Cops and Stuff as one of The 5 Funniest Stand-Up Specials Ever. Paula can be heard weekly as the host of the comedy podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone and as a regular panelist on NPR’s comedy news quiz, Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!

And Paula is returning to Omaha! Thursday, October 13, 7:30 p.m. at the Holland Music Club in the Holland Center. She was also kind enough to spend some time with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” being very funny.

More information on the show and on Paula herself can be found at https://ticketomaha.com/Productions/paula-poundstone_2022?fbclid=IwAR3VdFouR6p357ar5esr9TJAbYELmXDXRK8MebEt5TzsPRqXp5w9iJ8-eic