American Midwest Ballet Opens 13th Season With Guest Choreographers, Director Erika Overturff Chats

American Midwest Ballet’s Season 13 brings it all together, brightening your life with the beauty, energy, elegance, and sheer excitement of professional ballet.

Founder and Artistic Director Erika Overturff spent some time with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” discussing this new season’s treats, the guest choreographers, the school that is attached to the professional company, and the joy that this season promises to bring.

More information on shows and more can be found at https://amballet.org/.