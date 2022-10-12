© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

American Midwest Ballet Opens 13th Season With Guest Choreographers, Director Erika Overturff Chats

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published October 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT
American Midwest Ballet-1.PNG

American Midwest Ballet’s Season 13 brings it all together, brightening your life with the beauty, energy, elegance, and sheer excitement of professional ballet.

Founder and Artistic Director Erika Overturff spent some time with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” discussing this new season’s treats, the guest choreographers, the school that is attached to the professional company, and the joy that this season promises to bring.

More information on shows and more can be found at https://amballet.org/.

