Live and Local
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

“Musing: A Storytelling Series” Kicks Off 2nd Season at BlueBarn, Seth Fox Discusses on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published October 17, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT
Last season’s live storytelling sensation, Musing, returns to the BLUEBARN stage! Story curator Seth Fox will present Miscellanea Volumes One & Two: Storyteller’s Choice – two one-night-only events that feature compelling true stories exploring a variety of themes, all told by the people who lived them.

Seth spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the event and explained how folks can tell their stories. To have your story considered for a future Musing event, or for more detailed information about Musing, please contact story curator Seth Fox at musingomaha@gmail.com or go to http://bluebarn.org/plays-events/.

Mike Hogan
