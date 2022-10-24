© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Omaha STEM Ecosystem Event Shows Ways to STEM Career Opportunities, Julie Sigmon Explains on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published October 24, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT
STEM jobs are expected to increase by an estimated 10.5% between 2020 and 2030, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Omaha STEM Ecosystem’s goal is to generate more interest in available STEM fields in Nebraska to address the critical shortfall of STEM professionals needed to fill those careers.

Julie Sigmon is the Director of Omaha STEM Ecosystem. She spoke with Mike Hogan about an upcoming event on October 25th at the Gallup campus (1001 Gallup Drive Omaha, NE 68102), from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. At this event, you can join the Omaha STEM Ecosystem, AIM Institute and other community partners for this in-person event to learn more about the STEM Community Platform and how it is impacting change in the region's career pipeline.

Information on the event can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/omaha-stem-connect-tickets-410785569697

And information about the Omaha STEM Ecosystem is available at https://omahastem.com/

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
