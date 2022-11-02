Bellevue Little Theatre’s “Meet Me In St. Louis,” Opens 11/4, Director Jackson Newman Chats on “L&L”

Today, we don’t have any event that has the once-in-a-lifetime magnitude of the World’s Fair. It's rare for a play to capture truly a special moment in time, a particular moment in the lives of some real people. What makes this play so exceptional is not only that it does this so beautifully but that it's done with fun, excitement, and some broad comedy scenes that often stop the show with laughter!

“Meet Me In St. Louis” brings all the fun and excitement of an historic event to life.

Director Jackson Newman spoke with Mike Hogan at KIOS-FM about this show, how it is a great event for family, and the joy he had directing this piece.

More information can be found at http://www.theblt.org/