Joslyn Castle's Holiday Boutique Starts Friday, Kelli Bello Chats About This Holiday Tradition

There are many ways to kick-off the holiday season, but one of the most traditional is by going to an historic landmark and taking in the seasonal cheer while you peruse gifts in a boutique atmosphere!

The Joslyn Castle Holiday Boutique starts with a Preview Party on Friday, November 11th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and concludes with the actual Holiday Boutique on Saturday, November 12th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Kelli Bello, Community Development Specialist at Joslyn Castle, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss this beloved annual tradition, the Preview Party which is a chance to experience preferential shopping at the Boutique, as well as the food, drink, and live music offered.

Proceeds go to the Joslyn Castle & Gardens guild, who work to maintain the historic property to its original splendor.

More information can be found at www.joslyncastle.com.