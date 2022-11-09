© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Joslyn Castle's Holiday Boutique Starts Friday, Kelli Bello Chats About This Holiday Tradition

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published November 9, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST
Joslyn Castle-1.JPG
-
/

There are many ways to kick-off the holiday season, but one of the most traditional is by going to an historic landmark and taking in the seasonal cheer while you peruse gifts in a boutique atmosphere!

The Joslyn Castle Holiday Boutique starts with a Preview Party on Friday, November 11th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and concludes with the actual Holiday Boutique on Saturday, November 12th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Kelli Bello, Community Development Specialist at Joslyn Castle, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss this beloved annual tradition, the Preview Party which is a chance to experience preferential shopping at the Boutique, as well as the food, drink, and live music offered.

Proceeds go to the Joslyn Castle & Gardens guild, who work to maintain the historic property to its original splendor.

More information can be found at www.joslyncastle.com.

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsjoslyn castle
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan