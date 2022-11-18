TEDx Omaha Main Event is Saturday, Adam Van Osdel Explains What To Expect on “Live & Local”

The TEDx Omaha Main Event is Saturday, November 19th, from 12:00-5:30 at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business.

Production Designer for TEDx Omaha, Adam Van Osdel, spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about all things TED. From TED talks, to the organization here in Omaha, as well as the filming and presenting of the Main Event talks.

More information about this event and the local organization can be found at https://www.tedxomaha.com/.