© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

TEDx Omaha Main Event is Saturday, Adam Van Osdel Explains What To Expect on “Live & Local”

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published November 18, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST
TEDx.JPG
-
/

The TEDx Omaha Main Event is Saturday, November 19th, from 12:00-5:30 at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business.

Production Designer for TEDx Omaha, Adam Van Osdel, spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about all things TED. From TED talks, to the organization here in Omaha, as well as the filming and presenting of the Main Event talks.

More information about this event and the local organization can be found at https://www.tedxomaha.com/.

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewstedxomaha
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan