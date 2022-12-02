© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

American Midwest Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”-This Weekend at The Orpheum-Erika Overturff Chats on KIOS

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published December 2, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST
There are many things you can count on seeing during this holiday season including lighted Christmas trees, menorahs, Diwali lotus flowers, and The Nutcracker!

American Midwest Ballet’s Artistic Director and CEO Erika Overturff joined Mike Hogan to talk about their latest production of “The Nutcracker” with performances on Saturday, December 3rd and Sunday, December 4th. Erika talks about the entire event and the magic this ballet brings year after year.

More information about this show and tickets can be found at https://amballet.org/.

