The 26th “Christmas at the Cathedral” Has New Artistic Director & New Songs–Marques Garrett Explains

The Omaha Symphonic Chorus presents the 26th annual Christmas at the Cathedral concert at St. Cecilia Cathedral. The chorus will be accompanied by the Omaha Symphony. There are two shows, one tonight at 7:30 p.m. and the other on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 2:00 pm. The cathedral is located at 701 N. 40th St. in Omaha, NE.

Artistic Director/Conductor of the Omaha Symphonic Chorus, Marques Garret, chatted with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” about how special this year’s choral concert will be for him…It is his first in Omaha, he has a song he’s composed that will be performed, and much more.

More information about this concert can be found at https://omahasymphonicchorus.org/.