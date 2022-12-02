© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

The 26th “Christmas at the Cathedral” Has New Artistic Director & New Songs–Marques Garrett Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published December 2, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST
Omaha Symphonic Chorus-1.JPG
-
/

The Omaha Symphonic Chorus presents the 26th annual Christmas at the Cathedral concert at St. Cecilia Cathedral. The chorus will be accompanied by the Omaha Symphony. There are two shows, one tonight at 7:30 p.m. and the other on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 2:00 pm. The cathedral is located at 701 N. 40th St. in Omaha, NE.

Artistic Director/Conductor of the Omaha Symphonic Chorus, Marques Garret, chatted with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” about how special this year’s choral concert will be for him…It is his first in Omaha, he has a song he’s composed that will be performed, and much more.

More information about this concert can be found at https://omahasymphonicchorus.org/.

Omaha Symphonic Chorus-2.JPG
-
/

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsomaha symphonic chorus
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan