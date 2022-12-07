Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts to Have a Double Opening on December 8th, Rachel Adams Explains

On December 8th, there are two openings at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts. Elisabeth Kley: Minutes of Sand and Opulence: Performative Wealth and the Failed American Dream will kick off their exhibitions with a big event which starts at 6:00 p.m. with a very special performance. Chief Curator and Director of Programs, Rachel Adams, spoke with Mike Hogan about each of these exhibits and some of the background and approach the artists took in creating them. These events are free and open to the public but a reservation is requested.

More information can be found at https://www.bemiscenter.org/.