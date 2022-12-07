© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts to Have a Double Opening on December 8th, Rachel Adams Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published December 7, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST
Bemis Center-1.JPG
-
/

On December 8th, there are two openings at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts. Elisabeth Kley: Minutes of Sand and Opulence: Performative Wealth and the Failed American Dream will kick off their exhibitions with a big event which starts at 6:00 p.m. with a very special performance. Chief Curator and Director of Programs, Rachel Adams, spoke with Mike Hogan about each of these exhibits and some of the background and approach the artists took in creating them. These events are free and open to the public but a reservation is requested.

More information can be found at https://www.bemiscenter.org/.

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsBemis Center for Contemporary Artsbemis centerart
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan