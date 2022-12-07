© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

River City Mixed Chorus “Wrapped in Rainbow” Concert is 12/10 at Holland Center, Barron Breland Chats

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published December 7, 2022 at 6:44 AM CST
River City Mixed Chorus-1.JPG
-
/

Leave the holiday hustle and bustle behind for just a moment to focus on the musical gifts being offered up by the River City Mixed Chorus as they present their much-anticipated holiday show, Wrapped in Rainbow! More than 120 singers and instrumentalists will sparkle on stage as they present classic tunes of the season.

Artistic Director Barron Breland chatted with Mike Hogan about the show, the magic of the music, and that the big fella himself (Santa Claus) will be at this family friendly event, ready to pose with you for your holiday pictures. Show starts at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday the 10th.

More information can be found at https://rcmc.org/.

River City Mixed Chorus-2.JPG
-
/

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsRiver City Mixed Choruschoral
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan