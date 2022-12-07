River City Mixed Chorus “Wrapped in Rainbow” Concert is 12/10 at Holland Center, Barron Breland Chats

Leave the holiday hustle and bustle behind for just a moment to focus on the musical gifts being offered up by the River City Mixed Chorus as they present their much-anticipated holiday show, Wrapped in Rainbow! More than 120 singers and instrumentalists will sparkle on stage as they present classic tunes of the season.

Artistic Director Barron Breland chatted with Mike Hogan about the show, the magic of the music, and that the big fella himself (Santa Claus) will be at this family friendly event, ready to pose with you for your holiday pictures. Show starts at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday the 10th.

More information can be found at https://rcmc.org/ .