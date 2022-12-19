© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

BBB Warns of Holiday Puppy Scam, Josh Planos Explains on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published December 19, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST
BBB-01.JPG
-
/

The Better Business Bureau has issued a new scam warning. The BBB is warning consumers to exercise caution this holiday season when purchasing a pet online. BBB Scam Tracker reports indicate that consumers who purchase pets without seeing them are at substantial risk of being scammed. The internet is loaded with fake sites and since purchasing a pet can be such an emotionally charged experience, they are urging consumers to be on high alert for these scams. They expect consumers to lose $2 million this year to these types of scams.

Josh Planos, Vice President of Communications & Public Relations for the BBB joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to talk about some of the warning signs and help guide consumers to have a rewarding pet acquisition experience.

More information and other scam warnings can be found at https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker or at https://www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-in-nebraska-south-dakota-kansas-plains-and-sw-iowa.

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsBetter Business Bureau
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan