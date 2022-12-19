BBB Warns of Holiday Puppy Scam, Josh Planos Explains on KIOS-FM

The Better Business Bureau has issued a new scam warning. The BBB is warning consumers to exercise caution this holiday season when purchasing a pet online. BBB Scam Tracker reports indicate that consumers who purchase pets without seeing them are at substantial risk of being scammed. The internet is loaded with fake sites and since purchasing a pet can be such an emotionally charged experience, they are urging consumers to be on high alert for these scams. They expect consumers to lose $2 million this year to these types of scams.

Josh Planos, Vice President of Communications & Public Relations for the BBB joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to talk about some of the warning signs and help guide consumers to have a rewarding pet acquisition experience.