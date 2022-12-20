© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

After a Pandemic Induced Hiatus It’s The Max I. Walker Ultra Chic Boutique! Steph Dorland Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published December 20, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST
Every year, Max I. Walker customers donate dresses – prom, wedding, bridesmaid, cocktail and other formal gowns – at locations all across the Metro, and then Max I. Walker’s employees generously clean, press and store them. Once ready, the dresses are sold at the Ultra Chic Boutique dress sale event which sells these dresses for $40 each and the wedding gowns for $80 each. And all the proceeds are donated to the Nebraska Alzheimer's Association.

All shoppers will be required to reserve a timed entry reservation online before the event — no walk-in shopping will be permitted. Steph Dorland, Marketing Director at Max I. Walker spent a little time with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss how you can reserve your spot to shop on Eventbrite at www.ultrachicboutique.eventbrite.com.

Mark your calendar, the event happens on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at a new venue: Truhlsen Campus Events Center at UNMC | 42nd & Emile.

You can find more information about this event at www.maxiwalker.com.

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
