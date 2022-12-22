© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Flatwater Free Press-Journalism That's Independent, Only Nebraska, And Free-Matthew Hansen Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published December 22, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST
Flatwater Free Press is the first independent, nonprofit, collaborative, purely investigative and enterprise news outlet serving the entire state of Nebraska. Every Friday, all those who have signed up to receive this free news outlet in their email box are treated to in-depth stories that are specifically and purposefully Nebraska.

Matthew Hansen, Executive Editor of the Flatwater Free Press joined Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” in a two part extended interview to discuss how this news outlet is doing, reflect on some of the Nebraska stories that have made a difference in this state, and what the future holds for this independent and nonprofit news outlet.

For more information, to read the latest issue, or to sign up to receive Nebraska specific news for free to your email inbox, go to https://flatwaterfreepress.org/.

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
