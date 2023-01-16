Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
Learning For All Is An Inclusive Way To Get The Literacy Help Needed To Succeed, John Nania Explains
Learning For All has the mission of improving the lives of adults in our community by helping them achieve the language, literacy, and life skills necessary to achieve their life goals. And they complete that mission one person at a time.
The Executive Director of Learning For All, John Nania, chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the organization and how easy it is for people to volunteer to help folks read, write, and speak at a level that improves their lives.
For more information, including how easy it is to volunteer, one can go to https://golearnall.org/.