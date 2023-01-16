© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Learning For All Is An Inclusive Way To Get The Literacy Help Needed To Succeed, John Nania Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published January 16, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST
Learning For All-02.JPG
-
/

Learning For All has the mission of improving the lives of adults in our community by helping them achieve the language, literacy, and life skills necessary to achieve their life goals. And they complete that mission one person at a time.

The Executive Director of Learning For All, John Nania, chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the organization and how easy it is for people to volunteer to help folks read, write, and speak at a level that improves their lives.

For more information, including how easy it is to volunteer, one can go to https://golearnall.org/.

Learning For All-01.JPG
-
/

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsGeneral NewsLiteracy programs
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan