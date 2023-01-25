© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Celebrate The Chinese New Year With Music, Dancing, & More! Julie Verebely & Tony Chen Explain

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published January 25, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST
The Nebraska Chinese Association is hosting a Lunar New Year Gala at the Orpheum Theater on Saturday, January 28, at 7:00 p.m. It’s the Year of the Rabbit and the sign of the rabbit is a symbol of longevity, peace and prosperity in Chinese culture.

Julie Verebely, Director of Global Partnership at Bellevue University and Tony Chen, also with Bellevue University, chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the performance which will feature a group of world-acclaimed Traditional Chinese instrument performers and Yue Opera performers from Los Angeles as well as other cultural performers from the Heartland of America. This exclusive performance promises to dazzle the entire family with an exquisite production. It will be a journey through Asian culture and history combining colorful pageantry, stunning costumes, masterful choreography, and beautiful music.

Julie and Tony also recalled their favorite portions of the upcoming festivities and their favorite past memories of celebrating this holiday.

For more information on this event of this amazing and remarkable Asian cultural event and a cultural extravaganza for the whole community, one can go to https://www.facebook.com/nebraskachinese/.

Or tickets can be found at https://ticketomaha.com/Productions/2023-nca-lunar-new-year's-gala?fbclid=IwAR29XxEZR-cIBArkPPUCCKS4vXv-iHfIfIIBYKuL0JeztmB5x1ojm6_JZmw

