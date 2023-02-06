World Renowned Artist Samuel Bak’s 3-Part Interview on Life, The Holocaust, Art, and The New Museum Here in Omaha

Saturday, February 4th was the opening of The Samuel Bak Museum: The Learning Center which features 99 of the 500 works donated by holocaust survivor and world renowned artist Samuel Bak. This opening is the first phase in a long-term development of a permanent home on UNO’s campus for the more than 500 of Bak’s works. The University of Nebraska at Omaha was recently gifted these works of art by Samuel Bak, spanning seventy-five years of his prolific life, to establish the Samuel Bak museum. The UNO museum will house the world’s largest collection of original paintings, drawings, and sketches by Bak, encompassing the full range of his artistic vision and process, from preliminary sketches to completed works, with everything in-between.

Samuel spent a great deal of time talking to Mike Hogan about his life, this museum, the meaning of some of his work, and much more. The full 3-part “Live & Local” interview that aired has been consolidated into the single audio piece above.

In addition, a link to the first interview Samuel did with Mike is below. This 2019 chat was live on the air at KIOS-FM during Samuel’s first visit to Omaha, a trip during which the first steps were taken to create the museum which has now opened.

https://www.kios.org/live-and-local/2019-09-24/special-event-world-renowned-artist-and-holocaust-survivor-samuel-bak-on-extended-live-local

A treasured snapshot from the phone of the "Live & Local" host / A photo from 2019 of a visit between Sam Bak and Mike Hogan at the Joslyn Art Museum.

More information about the museum can be found at https://www.unomaha.edu/samuel-bak-museum-the-learning-center/index.php