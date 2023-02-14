Keeping Kids Alive For More Than 25, Executive Director Tom Everson Reflects on The Past Quarter Century

Keep Kids Alive Drive 25, is a traffic safety non-profit with the mission to help make streets safer for all who walk, cycle, play, drive, and ride. Tom Everson is the Founder and Executive Director and he spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the origins of the organization and the 25th Anniversary Fundraiser, which is this Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

More information can be found at https://www.keepkidsalivedrive25.org/.