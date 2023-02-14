© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Radio Talking Book Service Has New Offering, Executive Director Bekah Jerde Explains on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published February 14, 2023 at 6:08 AM CST
Radio Talking Book Service (RTBS) serves Nebraska and southwest Iowa with a mission to provide human-voiced information choices to individuals who are blind, visually impaired, or have physical disabilities which prevent them from reading.

Bekah Jerde, Executive Director of RTBS chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” and revealed a brand new offering from RTBS to serve the community. They are now offering Audio Description (AD)! From Broadway to ballet, RTBS will partner with community venues to provide equal access to programming and events through audio description services. This service empowers attendees with a visual disability to join family and friends for an exhibit, performance, or event. Bekah talks about how this came to be and how people can enjoy this new service.

Information on this and all the services provided can be found at https://rtbs.org/what-we-do/audio-description.html.

