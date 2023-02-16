Opera Omaha’s “Suor Angelica” Still Relevant & Opening on 2/24 – Director Keturah Stickann Chats About Why

Opera Omaha’s “SUOR ANGELICA” runs February 24th through the 26th. Director Keturah Stickann chatted with Mike Hogan of “Live & Local” about this Puccini classic, how the powerful music sweeps the listener into this world, and the ways in which this story is still so relevant today.

Information and tickets can be found at https://www.operaomaha.org/season-tickets/current-season/22-23/suor-angelica.