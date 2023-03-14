© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Opera Omaha’s New General Director, Allison Swenson, Talks About New City, Job, & Season on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 14, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT
Opera Omaha-2.JPG
Opera Omaha is thrilled to announce Allison Swenson as General Director. Succeeding Roger Weitz, Allison has stepped in as the nineteenth General Director in the company's history. Allison spent some time recently with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” to give us all an opportunity to get acquainted.

More information on Opera Omaha and Allison can be found at https://www.operaomaha.org/.

Opera Omaha-1.JPG
Opera Omaha’s New General Director, Allison Swenson

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
