Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
Opera Omaha’s New General Director, Allison Swenson, Talks About New City, Job, & Season on KIOS-FM
Opera Omaha is thrilled to announce Allison Swenson as General Director. Succeeding Roger Weitz, Allison has stepped in as the nineteenth General Director in the company's history. Allison spent some time recently with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” to give us all an opportunity to get acquainted.
More information on Opera Omaha and Allison can be found at https://www.operaomaha.org/.