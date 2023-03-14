The Omaha Symphony & Andy Akiho Celebrate Jun Kaneko With World Premier Performance-Dani Meier Explains on KIOS-FM

There’s a very special interdisciplinary collaboration between two time Grammy and Pulitzer-prize nominated composer Andy Akiho and internationally renowned local artist Jun Kaneko, who was honored with the 2021 International Sculpture Center’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Each movement of Akiho's new work is inspired by a particular type of Kaneko's sculptures. The musical piece is structured as movements for full symphony orchestra with interludes, during which Akiho will be playing Kaneko's multi-ton sculptures on-stage and on video. Akiho has been in residence multiple times over the past year in Omaha discovering the pitches for the sculptures and repurposing them as instruments. This will truly be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience this work with the sculptures on-stage as performed by Akiho.

During this two-part interview, Dani Meier, VP of Artistic Administration and section bassist for the Omaha Symphony joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss this world premier event and the surrounding annual gala celebration. This two night extravaganza takes place Friday, March 17th at 7:30 PM and on Saturday, March 18th also at 7:30 PM. More information can be found at https://www.omahasymphony.org/concerts/kaneko-akiho .