St. Patrick’s Day & Beyond-Celebrating The Irish All Weekend At The Benson Theatre, Jim Cavanaugh Explains

St. Patrick’s Day is tomorrow, but you can bet the celebrations will last throughout the weekend. In fact, The Republic of Ireland and The Omaha Irish Cultural Center are hosting an event that celebrates numerous facets of the culture born on The Emerald Isle!

Event Coordinator for The Omaha Irish Cultural Center, Jim Cavanaugh, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss this event on Sunday, March 19th at the Benson Theatre. From 1:00 – 4:00 everyone is invited to enjoy Irish art, music, dance, poetry, drama, food, and so much more!

Details and more information about this event can be found at https://bensontheatre.org/.