Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

St. Patrick’s Day & Beyond-Celebrating The Irish All Weekend At The Benson Theatre, Jim Cavanaugh Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 16, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT
Omaha Irish Cultral Center-2.png

St. Patrick’s Day is tomorrow, but you can bet the celebrations will last throughout the weekend. In fact, The Republic of Ireland and The Omaha Irish Cultural Center are hosting an event that celebrates numerous facets of the culture born on The Emerald Isle!

Event Coordinator for The Omaha Irish Cultural Center, Jim Cavanaugh, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss this event on Sunday, March 19th at the Benson Theatre. From 1:00 – 4:00 everyone is invited to enjoy Irish art, music, dance, poetry, drama, food, and so much more!

Details and more information about this event can be found at https://bensontheatre.org/.

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
