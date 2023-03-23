© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

NAM’s Rosy Higgs Talks 6th Annual Nonprofit Conference (Register Before 3/26/23!), The Mission, & More On KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 23, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT
Strengthening the collective voice, leadership, and capacity of nonprofit organizations enriching the quality of community life throughout Nebraska and Western Iowa, the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands (NAM) is the only membership organization in the state dedicated exclusively to working with nonprofits in the Midlands. By connecting organizations with information, education, advocacy and collaboration, we help members focus their energy on the people and communities they serve.

And to that end, Rosey Higgs, Director of Programs for Nonprofit Association of the Midlands, spent some time telling Mike Hogan about the 6th Annual Central Nebraska Nonprofit Conference being held this year in Kearney, Nebraska. Pre-conference sessions start on Wednesday, March 29th with the main event on Thursday, March 30th.

Rosey talked about some of the many topics that will be discussed to help nonprofits help those in need. More information and registration can be found at https://www.nonprofitam.org/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1697011&group=.

Registration closes March 26th!

