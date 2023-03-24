© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Astute Coffee’s Developing Young Adults While Awakening Us All With Great Java, Miah Sommer Explains

Mike Hogan
Published March 24, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT
Astute Coffee.JPG
-
/

Astute Coffee, formerly The Bike Union, provides workforce development for young adults who have been impacted by the foster care system. By connecting young adults to the workforce Astute Coffee supports their self-sufficiency through personal and professional development programming. The programming, which includes financial literacy, cooking and nutrition, mindfulness meditation, academic tutoring, and more, is designed to have young adults ready for the workforce and beyond. And they have just opened a second location, doubling the opportunities for these young adults.

The founder and Executive Director of Astute Coffee, Miah Sommer, took the time to chat with Mike Hogan about the creation of this business and what it means to both him and the people who work there to have this place to earn, learn, and craft a life. The two locations are 1818 Dodge Street and 2929 California Street.

More information can be found at https://www.instagram.com/astute_coffee/?hl=en or https://astutecoffee.org/.

Mike Hogan
