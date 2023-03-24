Creating Memories For The Children Of Terminally Ill Parents Is A Special Kind Of Mission, Jennifer Peterson and Megan Reay Explain

You’ve heard of “Make-A Wish” for seriously ill children. But who is helping fulfill memories for the children of parents with terminal cancer. The answer is “Memories For Kids.”

Executive Director Jennifer Peterson and Guild President Megan Reay joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss how this organization came to be, the work they do to create memories the children of terminally ill parents can carry with them, and the bittersweet mission they carry out every day.

They rely on the generosity of supporters and amazing donors to fulfill the memory requests. More information on how to donate, or to nominate a family in need of a memory can be found at https://memoriesforkids.org/