Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Creating Memories For The Children Of Terminally Ill Parents Is A Special Kind Of Mission, Jennifer Peterson and Megan Reay Explain

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 24, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT
You’ve heard of “Make-A Wish” for seriously ill children. But who is helping fulfill memories for the children of parents with terminal cancer. The answer is “Memories For Kids.”

Executive Director Jennifer Peterson and Guild President Megan Reay joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss how this organization came to be, the work they do to create memories the children of terminally ill parents can carry with them, and the bittersweet mission they carry out every day.

They rely on the generosity of supporters and amazing donors to fulfill the memory requests. More information on how to donate, or to nominate a family in need of a memory can be found at https://memoriesforkids.org/

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
