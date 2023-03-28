© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Opera Omaha Has Dean Anthony Return To Where His Life Literally Started…And Brings Him Full Circle With "The Marriage of Figaro"

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 28, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT
Dean Anthony-2.PNG

Dean Anthony returns to Opera Omaha after last directing Opera Under the Stars, to now direct The Marriage of Figaro. Mr. Anthony holds a comprehensive career as a performer, director, educator, producer, and administrator. And his connection to Omaha is literally lifelong.

During this three-part interview with Dean, (condensed here into one continuous conversation), it was revealed that his career moments in Omaha included singing on the Orpheum stage in the role of Sancho Panza in Man of La Mancha as well as demonstrating his Washington Post earned nickname “The Tumbling Tenor.”

It was also revealed that KIOS-FM’s Mike Hogan and Dean have known each other since junior high school. And with that length of time growing up together the story of how this former football player and wrestler with a good voice became “The Tumbling Tenor” and future director of operas, opera companies, a Charles Nelson Reilly American Prize Stage Director Award winner and current new addition to the Knoxville Opera has a variety of twists and turns…And Dean’s connection to Omaha is truly forever!

The Marriage of Figaro runs March 31st at 7:30 PM and April 2nd at 2:00 PM at the Orpheum Theatre. More information can be found at https://operaomaha.org/season-tickets/current-season/22-23/the-marriage-of-figaro.

