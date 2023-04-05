© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Omaha Virtual School Applications Now Open, Wendy Loewenstein Tells How To Know If Free Virtual School Is Right For Your Family

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published April 5, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT
Omaha Virtual School (OVS) is a full-time, tuition-free, program within Omaha Public Schools. Instruction is delivered through a blended learning environment, combining the benefits of the virtual and traditional classrooms. Blended learning enhances online learning with opportunities for labs, guest speakers, field trips, and other face-to-face cooperative learning.

As Dr. Wendy Loewenstein, Director of Omaha Virtual School, explains this is very different from “remote learning.” The format of the program not only enables parents to be actively involved and allows students to take ownership of their learning, part of the program is the role of the “Learning Coach” who is usually a parent or guardian. That commitment by the family to the students’ education is imperative. Then, students may work quickly through the areas they understand, take their time in areas that need extra attention, and put an emphasis on subjects that interest them most.

General information on OVS can be found at https://www.ops.org/ovs.

Online applications are now open and can be found at https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=tm3mWBshN0q36A72lnQgwTteTmIq16JJrvJN6wIaKbNUQUNNVFRCWFY2SFVITUxWMUlVRk5CVVVHVi4u and are open until May 5th.

